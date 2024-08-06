Saudi min of Islamic affairs meets Iranian counterpart at Makkah conference

Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met the Islamic Republic of Iran's head of the Endowments Hadi Sayed Khamoshi (Photo:SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, met the Islamic Republic of Iran’s head of the endowments Hadi Sayed Khamoshi on Monday, August 6, in Makkah after the 9th Conference of Ministers of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

During the meeting, cordial talks were exchanged, and topics of common interest, especially those related to Islamic affairs, were discussed, SPA reported.

The conference aimed to enhance cooperation among Islamic nations regarding the management of endowments and charitable activities. The kingdom’s Islamic affairs minister addressed challenges faced by the Muslim community. He highlighted the importance of collaboration to promote Islamic values.

The discussion between the two leaders focused on strengthening ties in religious and charitable matters and expressed their commitment to unity in the Islamic world.

