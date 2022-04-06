Saudi Arabia uses mobile app to facilitate pilgrimage during Ramzan

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th April 2022 3:00 pm IST
Saudi Arabia uses mobile app to facilitate pilgrimage during Ramzan
Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will use a mobile application to facilitate visitors’ pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramzan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Travellers observing Umrah, a form of pilgrimage to Mecca, can book their Umrah ritual via the application Eatmarna and enjoy a smoother and safer experience, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Eatmarna, which translates to “let’s perform Umrah,” was originally developed to manage visits during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing regulations were in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The application’s success in ensuring equal access for all worshippers and providing a seamless experience has led the ministry to continue its use after the lifting of restrictions.

In March, Saudi Arabia announced removing all Covid-related travel restrictions. Travellers no longer need to provide PCR tests or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Institutional quarantine requirements have also been removed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button