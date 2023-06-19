Saudi Arabia warns Haj pilgrims of eating exposed food

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a public health warning for pilgrims against eating exposed food.

This warning comes as part of a wider guide designed to help protect the health of pilgrims during their religious journey.

The ministry noted that the pilgrims should pay attention to the point that there is no need to carry food from their countries.

The ministry reassured that pilgrims will enjoy many restaurants around the Grand Mosque of Makkah to suit the different tastes of Muslim citizens.

Moreover, it stressed the importance of inspecting packaged foods to determine their contents and expiration dates.

Pilgrims are also advised to eat their main meals regularly to perform their rituals comfortably and easily. This procedure gives them the necessary energy for the system and helps to get rid of fatigue.

They should avoid food that they are not used to before their journey and emphasized drinking enough water to avoid dehydration.

It is also important to maintain personal hygiene, such as making sure you wash your hands before and after eating.