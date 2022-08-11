Saudi Arabia: What types of visas will be allowed for Umrah?

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is now allowing all types of visa holders to undertake Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, local media reported.

The undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Abdul Tahman Shams, was quoted by the Arabic daily Al Ekhbariya, “It has become possible for anyone coming to Saudi Arabia on any type visa, be it for tourism or for other purposes such as work or business to perform umrah.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia: No limit on number of Umrah trips for overseas Muslims

“This is done through some organizational procedures through the Eatmarna application, where the preferred date for performing Umrah is reserved,” added Abdul Tahman Shams.

The decision aims to achieve the goal of Saudi Vision 2030 of reaching 30 million pilgrims annually, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is an ambitious development plan designed to diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.

People with the following visas can now perform Umrah:

Student Visa

Personal Visit Visa

Family Visit Visa

Business Visit Visa

Also Read Saudi calls pilgrims for Umrah as Muharram witnesses lesser crowd

Tourist Visa

Extension of Exit/Re-Entry Visa

Premium Residency Visa

Government Visa

Diplomatic Missions & Organizations

Diplomatic & Official Visas

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces departure deadline for overseas Haj pilgrims

Haj and Umrah Visa

Companion Visa

Employment Visa

Newborn Visa

Residence Visa

فيديو | وكيل وزارة الحج والعمرة لشؤون العمرة عبدالرحمن شمس: إتاحة العمرة لأصحاب التأشيرات السياحية والتجارية يهدف لتحقيق رؤية المملكة بالوصول إلى 30 مليون معتمر سنويا بحلول 2030#عين_الخامسة #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/v1isByQdh1 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 10, 2022

It is worth noting that this comes within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s desire to make it easier for Muslims from all over the world to perform Umrah, enrich their religious and cultural experiences, and discover the Kingdom.

فيديو | المملكة تتيح تأدية العمرة لأصحاب التأشيرات السياحية من 49 دولة #عين_الخامسة #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/sLMmLDW6IC — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 10, 2022

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom began on the first of Muharram 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.