Saudi calls pilgrims for Umrah as Muharram witnesses lesser crowd

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday urged those wishing to perform Umrah during the current month of Muharram, noting that the Grand Mosque in Makkah, where the smaller pilgrimage is held, is not crowded.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah posted on its Twitter images of the ritual circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba in the mosque showing the courtyard less crowded with the faithful in different times.

صور للطواف اليوم؛ في أوقات مختلفة، من أراد أداء العمرة في شهر محرّم، فالحرم غير مزدحم.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/YT8EiFCFsl — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) August 6, 2022

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom began on the first of Muharram 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

On August 7, Saudi Arabia said that there is no maximum limit for overseas Muslims who wish to perform Umrah during the year.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah also said that overseas Muslims can enter Saudi Arabia and leave through any airport in the kingdom without being restricted to Jeddah airport.

On July 28, Saudi authorities announced instructions for Muslims wishing to enter the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, to undertake umrah rites.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah called on Umrah pilgrims to enjoy good health, as shown in the “Tawakkalna” application for smartphones, and to wear face masks while they are in the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrims are also asked to leave the mosque after the expiration of their entry permits and to avoid bringing luggage to the site for performing the rituals.

The Kingdom also set conditions for issuing permits for children accompanied by their parents to perform the lesser pilgrimage or Umrah to the Grand Mosque.

Children can accompany their parents to perform prayers inside the Grand Mosque and set the minimum age to obtain an Umrah permit at the age of five.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.