Saudi Arabia: No limit on number of Umrah trips for overseas Muslims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) said there is no maximum limit for overseas Muslims who wish to perform Umrah during the year as the new season of the pilgrimage began in the kingdom a week ago, local media reported.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah also said that overseas Muslims can enter Saudi Arabia and leave through any airport in the kingdom without being restricted to Jeddah airport.

According to Arabic daily Ajel, the ministry further added, that the Umrah undertaking requires a permit from the Eatmarna app on the condition that the applicant is not infected with COVID-19 or has not come in contact with a patient.

On July 28, Saudi authorities announced instructions for Muslims wishing to enter the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, to undertake umrah rites.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah called on Umrah pilgrims to enjoy good health, as shown in the “Tawakkalna” application for smartphones, and to wear face masks while they are in the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrims are also asked to leave the mosque after the expiration of their entry permits and to avoid bringing luggage to the site while entering the rituals.

The Kingdom also set conditions for issuing permits for children accompanied by their parents to perform the lesser pilgrimage or Umrah to the Grand Mosque.

Children can accompany their parents to perform prayers inside the Grand Mosque and set the minimum age to obtain an Umrah permit at the age of five.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom began on the first of Muharram 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, August 3, After 2.5 years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia removed the protective barriers around the holy Kaaba that were erected as a precautionary measure as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.