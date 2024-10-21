Saudi Arabia will not witness harsh winter this year: NCM

The Regional Climate Change Center deny the notion of harsh winter and promise the Kingdom to experience milder conditions.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 22nd October 2024 12:46 am IST
Representative image of Saudis melt snow for coffee in Jabal al-Lawz near Tabuk. Photo: AFP

Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will witness a cold winter, but not as harsh as previous years.

In an interview with “120 Program” on Al Ekhbariya channel, Al Qahtani explained that although temperatures will decrease, they will not reach the extreme lows experienced in previous winters.

He pointed out that the NCM will later issue its climate report on winter, which will clarify the climatic and meteorological features of the season.

The Regional Climate Change Center, part of the NCM, clarified that winter forecasts predicting harsh La Niña conditions are inaccurate and do not accurately reflect the upcoming winter.

The center warns of a normal winter season with slight temperature increases, urging the public to verify climate-related information from official sources and avoid individual opinions.

