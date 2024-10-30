Saudi Arabia: Woman dies after falling from plane stairs in Madinah

A woman passenger lost her life after falling from the stairs while getting off the plane at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on X, the Saudi National Transport Safety Center (NTSC) revealed that it received information about an accident involving a Lion Air A330 plane, flight number LNI074 landing at the airport.

“Initial information indicated that a passenger fell from the stairs while getting off the plane, which resulted in her death later after she was transferred to the hospital.”

The center is conducting an investigation at the incident site to identify the circumstances, determine the causes, and provide recommendations in collaboration with authorities.