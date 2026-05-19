Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal to start daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from Jul 1

A sister company of Saudia Airlines, the Jeddah-based flyadeal has been flying for more than eight years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2026 2:56 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 3:36 pm IST
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New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s no-frills airline flyadeal will start daily flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad from July 1, marking the commencement of its services to India.

A sister company of Saudia Airlines, the Jeddah-based flyadeal has been flying for more than eight years.

The flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad, starting from July 1, will be operated with A320 neo aircraft having 186 economy class seats, the carrier said in a release on Tuesday.

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flyadeal’s acting CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said Hyderabad is the first step of the airline’s planned expansion into India and added that it would announce flights to a second Indian destination soon.

The airline has a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft and operates flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to various destinations.

Kapoor, who is also the Executive Vice President, Strategies at Saudia Group, said India is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long-term strategy.

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“Our promise of friendly, efficient, low-fare, and on-time service builds on parent Saudia Group’s long-established presence in India since 1964 through our sister airline Saudia,” he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2026 2:56 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 3:36 pm IST

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