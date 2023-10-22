Saudi Arabia’s historic first-ever fashion week kicks off

Riyadh Fashion Week includes a showroom featuring the work of local designers including accessories and jewellery collections.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:12 pm IST
Saudi Arabia's historic first-ever fashion week kicks off
Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week/Instagram

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has marked a historic milestone in the fashion sector by launching the much-anticipated first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The event hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission commenced on Friday and end on Monday in the King Abdullah Financial District in the capital city of Riyadh.

On its first day, the event included a show by the international Saudi designer Mohammad Ashi entitled “Eight PM: An Evening in Riyadh.”

MS Education Academy

One of the most prominent designers participating in Fashion Week is “Adnan Akbar Fashion House,” which was founded by Saudi designer Adnan Akbar in 1970.

Also Read
Sharjah museums to display historic collection of Indian arts

As many as 16 fashion shows will embark on an emotional and immersive journey to explore the unique spirit of the Saudi fashion sector.

Additionally, Riyadh Fashion Week includes a showroom featuring the work of local designers including accessories and jewellery collections.

Riyadh Fashion Week is a platform that aims to support the emerging fashion sector in Saudi Arabia, connecting Saudi brands with local and international buyers.

Here’s a glimpse of first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button