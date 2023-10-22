Saudi Arabia’s historic first-ever fashion week kicks off

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has marked a historic milestone in the fashion sector by launching the much-anticipated first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week.

The event hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission commenced on Friday and end on Monday in the King Abdullah Financial District in the capital city of Riyadh.

On its first day, the event included a show by the international Saudi designer Mohammad Ashi entitled “Eight PM: An Evening in Riyadh.”

One of the most prominent designers participating in Fashion Week is “Adnan Akbar Fashion House,” which was founded by Saudi designer Adnan Akbar in 1970.

Also Read Sharjah museums to display historic collection of Indian arts

As many as 16 fashion shows will embark on an emotional and immersive journey to explore the unique spirit of the Saudi fashion sector.

Additionally, Riyadh Fashion Week includes a showroom featuring the work of local designers including accessories and jewellery collections.

Riyadh Fashion Week is a platform that aims to support the emerging fashion sector in Saudi Arabia, connecting Saudi brands with local and international buyers.

Here’s a glimpse of first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week