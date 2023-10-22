Sharjah museums to display historic collection of Indian arts

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah is set to host the ‘Ziena Splendor of The Indian Courts’ exhibition from October 25, 2023 to April 14, 2024 at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

The exhibition is a joint effort between the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyyah of Kuwait.

It aims to showcase the rich Indian subcontinent’s culture, unique craftsmanship, and largest collection of jeweled arts.

SMA’s exhibition in Sharjah showcases 84 curated objects, promoting cultural understanding and intellectual exchange between Sharjah and Kuwait through museums and exhibitions.

“This is a testament to the cultural and artistic interests of sultans and princes, influenced by new ideas and the evolution of their creativity,” SMA director general Aisha Rashid Deemas said in a press release.

She added, “The unique exhibition aligns with SMA’s efforts to foster cultural understanding and intellectual exchange between Sharjah and Kuwait.”

This exhibition showcases objects from Sheikh Nasser and Sheikha Hussa al-Sabah’s distinguished collection of ancient and Islamic art, established between the mid-1970s and present.

Items on display

The exhibition showcases a collection of artifacts, including a royal gemstone with inscriptions mentioning Timurid ruler Ulugh Beg, grandson of Amir Timur, dating back to 1449 CE.

The exhibition also displays a jade pendant commissioned by Mongol Emperor Shah Jahan in 1637-1638 AD and an archery ring attributed to him in 1651-1652 AD.

The display features a collection of exquisite jeweled weapons, pendants, a saddle, gem-encrusted shield, ornate domes, and intricately carved inlaid boxes and vessels.

Other events and activities

The auhority has arranged a series of interactive activities and workshops to enhance the visitor experience.

Families can participate in workshops like “The Young Jeweler” for jewelry design, “Treasures of the Mughals” for treasure hunt, and “Journey in the Royal Court” for culinary challenges.