Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls for rain-seeking prayers on Nov 12

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has called for rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayers to be performed across Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 12.

According to a statement from the Royal Court, the prayer follows the sunnah (tradition) of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), seeking divine mercy and rain for the nation.

The statement urged citizens and residents to repent, seek forgiveness, perform charitable deeds, and turn to Allah in prayer.

How Istisqa prayer is performed

The Istisqa prayer consists of two rakats (units of prayer). It begins with seven takbirs (saying “Allahu Akbar”) in the first rakah and six takbirs in the second.

During the prayer, the imam typically recites Surah Al-A‘la (The Most High) in the first rakah and Surah Al-Ghashiyah (The Overwhelming) in the second. After completing the salah, the imam delivers a sermon and concludes with a dua (supplication), asking Allah to bless the land with rain and mercy.

Istisqa prayers are traditionally held across the Kingdom whenever rainfall is delayed or drought conditions arise. The practice serves as both a spiritual and humanitarian act, reminding the community of the value of natural resources and the importance of humility before God.

Saudi Arabia’s predominantly desert climate makes such prayers particularly significant. They are viewed as moments of collective reflection and faith, drawing communities together in times of environmental challenge.

The Royal Court’s announcement comes as parts of the Kingdom experience extended dry periods and irregular rainfall patterns, with climate studies noting longer intervals between wet seasons. These conditions have further highlighted the importance of spiritual observance, environmental awareness, and community cooperation.