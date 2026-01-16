Saudi Arabia’s King Salman undergoes medical tests

Authorities did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the tests.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 8:35 pm IST
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz seated during an official engagement in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz is undergoing medical tests at a hospital in Riyadh.

Citing a statement from the Royal Court on Friday, January 16, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA)  report said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital for routine medical tests. The statement offered prayers for the King’s continued health and well-being.

Authorities did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the tests or the duration of the hospital visit.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

King Salman ascended the throne in 2015. In 2022, he appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister as part of a broader restructuring of the Kingdom’s leadership framework.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 8:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button