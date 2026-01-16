Saudi Arabia’s King Salman undergoes medical tests

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz is undergoing medical tests at a hospital in Riyadh.

Citing a statement from the Royal Court on Friday, January 16, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital for routine medical tests. The statement offered prayers for the King’s continued health and well-being.

#الديوان_الملكي: يجري #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين -حفظه الله- اليوم الجمعة 27 رجب 1447 هـ الموافق 16 يناير 2026م، فحوصات طبية في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي في الرياض.

حفظ الله خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومتعه بالصحة والعافية.#واس pic.twitter.com/r04WRC8e9N — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) January 16, 2026

Authorities did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the tests or the duration of the hospital visit.

King Salman ascended the throne in 2015. In 2022, he appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister as part of a broader restructuring of the Kingdom’s leadership framework.