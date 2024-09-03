Yemen: Saudi Arabia’s Masam Project dismantles 1047 land mines in a week

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Project (Masam) announced that its project succeeded in dismantling 1,047 mines across various Yemeni governorates during the fifth week of August 2024

The Masam project, dedicated to detecting and clearing landmines and unexploded ordinances has been an important part of KSrelief’s humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country since 2018.

The mines cleared during the single week included four anti-personnel mines, 54 anti-tank mines, 973 unexploded ordnance, and 16 explosive devices, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Since the formation of the project, it has cleared a total of 449,068 explosives from Yemeni lands. The project also provides training to Yemen nationals who are deployed as deminers, administration staff, logistics and security support.

Represented by KSrelief, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks through this project to clear Yemeni lands of mines allegedly planted by the Houthi militia, a Shia Islamist political and military organization that emerged from Yemen in the 1990s.