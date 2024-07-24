Over 12M liters of water pumped into Yemen by KSrelief

More than 12 million liters of water were pumped into Yemen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) as part of its water supply and environmental sanitation project to enhance living conditions there.

The project group conducted work in the Midi, Haradh, Hayran, Abs, and As-Ashour districts, as well as the Razih area of Saada.

Between June 19 and 25, 2024, 1,033,550 liters of drinking water and 10,849,000 liters of non-drinking water were pumped in Hajjah governorate, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Additionally, 38 trips were conducted to remove waste from displaced persons’ camps.

In Saada, 70,000 liters of drinking and non-drinking water were pumped, benefiting 30,100 individuals.

On Saturday, July 20, KSrelief initiated a volunteer medical project in Mukalla, Hadhramaut, involving 22 volunteers for ear, nose, and throat surgeries and tumor removal.