Saudi Arabia’s Zakat conference concludes with signing of 11 agreements

In a significant move, the third annual Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference concluded on Thursday, December 5 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

The conference organized by Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority was titled “Shaping Tomorrow for Sustainable Ecosystem”. The two-day conference was held under the patronage of the minister of finance and ZATCA Chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Al-Jadaan, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Key highlights

A significant highlight of the conference was the signing of 11 agreements, which included eight international agreements between Saudi Arabia and several countries such as Croatia, Pakistan, Kuwait Egypt, Bulgaria, Iceland, Kosovo and Morocco.

The mutual agreement’s purpose is the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of taxation and customs, as well as the development of international relations.

During the event, ZATCA signed three local agreements with the Board of Grievances, the Public Health Authority (Weqaya- Prevention), and the Council of Health Insurance (Dhaman).

Al-Jadaan emphasized the conference’s importance in strengthening international cooperation to address tax and customs challenges and support global economic growth.

Objectives of the conference

The minister noted that the conference aims to enhance regional and international economic integration, promote intra-regional trade, leverage technology, and foster international collaboration through bilateral and multilateral partnerships, particularly in zakat, tax, and customs practices.

ZATCA Governor engineer Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi described the conference as a pivotal platform for unifying local and international efforts toward building advanced zakat, tax, and customs systems.

He underscored the role of zakat policies in achieving social solidarity and highlighted the significance of tax and customs policies in bolstering economic security and growth.

Topics discussed during the session

The conference featured multiple panel discussions with global experts and leaders, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in zakat, tax, and customs.

Topics included integrating national and international policies, digital transformation, and sustainable growth strategies.

Over two days, the conference organized 72 workshops on digital transformation, economic security enhancement, sustainable growth strategies, and various initiatives and services offered by ZATCA.

The event attracted several officials, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe, facilitating the exchange of ideas and perspectives on the future of zakat, tax, and customs policies.

It also highlighted the Kingdom’s digital transformations and pioneering initiatives driving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.