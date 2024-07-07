Saudi arrests over 16,000 violators of residency, labour laws

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 16,565 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws across the Kingdom from June 27 to July 3.

Those arrested included 9,969 violators of the residency laws, about 4,676 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,920 violators of the labour law.

1,244 people were arrested for attempting to cross the Kingdom’s border, with 60 percent Ethiopian, 37 percent Yemeni, and 3 percent other nationalities, and 63 for attempting to flee.

The security forces also arrested 17 individuals who were involved in transporting and providing shelter to violators.

Legal proceedings are currently underway against 20,780 offenders, including 19,396 men and 1,384 women.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a warning, stating that anyone found facilitating entry, violating border security regulations, or providing shelter will face a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Violation of the law can result in a fine of up to one million Saudi Riyals, confiscation of transport and shelter, and publication of their names in local media.