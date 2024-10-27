Saudi arrests over 20K for violating residency, labour laws

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of 20,896 people for various violations, including residency, labour laws, and border security regulations from Thursday, October 17, to Wednesday, October 23.

The breakdown of arrests include:

11,930 individuals for violating the residency law

5,649 for violating the border security law

3,317 for violating the labour law

A total of 1,374 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 55 percent were Ethiopians nationals, 43 percent were Yemeni, and 2 percent belonged to other nationalities while 107 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 24 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

Currently, legal proceedings are being carried out against 16,653 offenders, comprising 14,726 men and 1,927 women.

Around 8,251 were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 2,626 were told to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 11,774 were repatriated.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to one million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.