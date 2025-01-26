Saudi authorities mandate licensed transport for Umrah pilgrims in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques released guidelines requiring Umrah pilgrims to use authorized transportation services for their pilgrimage journey.

Transportation safety guidelines

The state agency strongly advises all Umrah pilgrims to select officially approved and supervised transportation services. This includes travelling by authorized public buses alongside formal taxi services if these vehicles properly show driver information together with company badges.

Compliance with these rules guarantees that pilgrims stay safe through protected measures and prevents legal consequences.

Also Read Saudi Arabia taps Oscar winner Hans Zimmer to recreate national anthem

Smart technology and transparent services for Umrah pilgrims

The enforcement supports innovative smart mobile applications that facilitate taxi services as part of security measures for travellers. Through digitally accessible booking systems, Umrah pilgrims can assess driver evaluations and verify the quality of service they will receive.

Electronic payment methods receive stronger recommendations than cash transactions as a way to minimize security risks further.

Preparation for Ramadan pilgrimage

Saudi authorities ramp up their preparations to manage the surging number of Umrah pilgrims during the active season which will reach its peak point during upcoming Ramadan.

Pilgrims conduct two sacred rituals as part of Umrah-Tawaf involving seven rounds of circling the Kaaba and performing Sa’i through Safa and Marwah hills inside the Grand Mosque.

“Umrah pilgrims who use licensed transportation services together with technical solutions will have safer experiences as they concentrate on their spiritual practice,” the officials said.