Saudi-based Lebanese expat wins Rs 8 crore in DDF draw

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabia-based Lebanese expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,19,19,000) in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday.

The winner of the draw Hassan Abou Hamza, an expat who lives in Al Khobar— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 426 after buying the lucky ticket number 2857.

Hamza was not reachable at the time of the draw, but there is no doubt that he will be pleased to know that he won.

He is the 14th Lebanese to win a million dollars since the launch of the Millionaire Promotion in 1999.

Other winner

Bjorn Meunier, an Indian national residing in Doha, Qatar, won a BMW R nineT Urban GS motorcycle with ticket number 0725.