Saudi-based NRIs set to explore Turkish citizenship, residency opportunities

Hashmi Group, a Turkey-based Indian firm with expertise in Turkey’s Citizenship and Residency by Investment programs is visiting Saudi Arabia to hold one-on-one meetings in Jeddah and Riyadh between April 15 – 23, 2022.

Syed Tajamul Hussain – Founder & CEO, Hashmi Group – a Hyderabad native now based in Turkey – will be personally meeting and informing interested NRIs on how to invest in Turkey, what benefits to extract, and how citizenship or residency can be attainted through investment. As per Tajamul Hussain, “Our firm works with clients to source exceptional investment opportunities and represents their interests at every step.”

Top Investment Destination

Turkey’s impressive growth performance and structural reforms implemented over the past decade and a half have made it a top destination for international investors.

Up until 2002, total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Turkey stood only at $15 Billion, while the country has since attracted around $225 Billion of FDI from 2003-2020.

The majority of FDI inflows to Turkey have originated from Europe, North America, and the Gulf countries while the share of Asian inflows has risen noticeably in recent years.

Citizenship by Real Estate Investment

While Turkey offers various routes for investment leading to citizenship and residency benefits, the most popular route by far is real estate investment.

For a property investment of $250,000, an investor can buy a family home, a second home or even a holiday home, while unlocking the opportunity to get a Turkish passport within a few months. The target investment value can be reached through the purchase of one or more properties in any region in Turkey. Both second-hand and new properties meet eligibility requirements.

Alternately, investors can unlock permanent residency status by investing $50,000.

Once a property or any other business investment is settled in full, Turkish passport or residency is usually issued between 6-8 months, even if the property being purchased is still under construction.

Chance to learn more

Hashmi Group is visiting Saudi Arabia to provide in-person guidance, support and to clear the path for investors to take a step towards investment in Turkey.

30-minute private meetings will be held in Jeddah from April 15-17 and in Riyadh from April 20-23. To book an appointment, visit https://calendly.com/hashmigroup or email sales@hashmi.group.