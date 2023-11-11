Saudi: Boy rescued from washing machine after getting stuck

He is in good health, Saudi Directorate of Civil Defence said.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2023 9:52 pm IST
Saudi: Boy rescued from washing machine after getting stuck
Photo: Saudi Civil Defense/X

A young boy was rescued after he got stuck into a washing machine in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

“#Civil_Defense in Madinah frees a child stuck in a washing machine, and he is in good health,” the Saudi Directorate of Civil Defence wrote on X.

The directorate shared a photo of efforts to remove the boy from the machine.

This comes within the framework of the rapid response efforts undertaken by the Directorate towards various reports, with the completion of dealing with them in record time.

