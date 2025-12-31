Saudi Cabinet hopes UAE will halt military, financial support to STC

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday, December 30, that it hopes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will halt any military or financial support to Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The Cabinet session in Riyadh was chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In remarks following the meeting, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said the Cabinet reviewed recent regional developments and reiterated that the Kingdom would not hesitate to take the necessary measures to confront any threat to its national security, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Cabinet reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s full support for Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and the internationally recognised government, stressing its commitment to Yemen’s security, stability and sovereignty.

It commended the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for its role in protecting civilians in the governorates of Hadramout and Al Mahrah, as well as for its efforts to reduce tensions in response to a request from the president of the Presidential Leadership Council, aimed at preventing the expansion of the conflict.

The Cabinet expressed regret that Saudi Arabia’s de-escalation efforts had been met with what it described as unjustified escalation, saying such actions contradicted the principles on which the coalition was established and undermined efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen. It added that these developments were inconsistent with assurances previously given to the Kingdom by the UAE.

Saudi Arabia said it hoped wisdom would prevail and that the principles of brotherhood and good neighbourliness would guide relations among Gulf Cooperation Council countries in a manner that serves Yemen’s interests.

The Cabinet also expressed hope that the UAE would respond to Yemen’s request for the withdrawal of its forces within 24 hours and cease any military or financial support to the STC or any other party in Yemen.

It said the Kingdom remains keen to preserve and strengthen relations with the UAE and to work jointly on initiatives that promote prosperity, development and stability across the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi-led coalition forces carried out airstrikes targeting what they described as an unauthorised weapons shipment at the Port of Mukalla, which had arrived from Fujairah, a port city on the UAE’s eastern coast.

The UAE later rejected Saudi Arabia’s claims regarding the shipment, saying the allegations contained what it described as “fundamental inaccuracies”. Abu Dhabi also said the consignment did not include weapons.

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its counter-terrorism units would be withdrawn from Yemen, following an earlier drawdown of military forces announced in 2019.

Following the airstrikes, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad Al-Alimi called for the withdrawal of UAE forces from Yemeni territory within 24 hours and announced the cancellation of the joint defence agreement with Abu Dhabi, accusing the UAE of acting against Yemen’s interests.

Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain respond to Yemen developments

Qatar also commented on the developments, praising on Tuesday the statements issued by Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the situation in Yemen. In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the positions reflected a “commitment to prioritising the interests of the region”.

The ministry stressed the importance of preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity and supporting efforts aimed at stability and de-escalation.

Kuwait said the security of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries represents a fundamental pillar of its own national security, citing the bonds of brotherhood and shared destiny that unite GCC states.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the approach taken by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting regional stability, promoting good neighbourliness and adhering to the principles and values enshrined in the GCC Charter.

Kuwait also reaffirmed its continued support for regional and international efforts focused on dialogue and diplomatic solutions, describing them as the best means to achieve security, stability and lasting peace in the region.

The Sultanate of Oman said it was monitoring developments related to Yemen and reiterated its call for restraint and dialogue as the preferred means of addressing the situation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Muscat supports efforts aimed at de-escalation and containment, as well as initiatives that address the root causes of the crisis.

The ministry stressed the importance of respecting Yemen’s sovereignty, security and stability, and said reaching consensual political solutions was essential to achieving lasting peace.

Bahrain, in its capacity as chair of the current session of the GCC, praised the role played by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting Yemen’s security and stability, citing their shared responsibility towards the security of the Gulf region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was confident in the wisdom of the Saudi and Emirati leaderships to manage differences within the framework of Gulf unity, solidarity and mutual understanding. It also reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a lasting political solution in Yemen that preserves the country’s sovereignty and unity.