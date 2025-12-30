UAE rejects Saudi claims over weapons shipment to Yemen

Earlier, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting a weapons shipment bound for UAE-backed separatists in Yemen

Smoke rises after a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen’s port city of Mukalla.
Smoke billows following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, December 30, rejected Saudi Arabia’s claims regarding a shipment linked to Yemen’s Port of Mukalla, describing the allegations as containing “fundamental inaccuracies”.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Abu Dhabi said the consignment did not include weapons and was not intended for any Yemeni party. The ministry said the vehicles mentioned were shipped for use by UAE forces operating in Yemen.

The ministry categorically denied allegations that the UAE had pressured or directed any Yemeni party to carry out military operations that could undermine Saudi Arabia’s security or target its borders, reaffirming its commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national security.

Addressing the Mukalla incident, the ministry said there had been high-level coordination with Saudi Arabia regarding the shipment, including an understanding that the vehicles would not leave the port. It added that the UAE was surprised by the targeting of the vehicles.

The ministry also rejected claims that the UAE had fuelled the conflict in Yemen, noting that statements attributed to the Coalition’s military spokesperson were issued without consultation with Coalition member states.

Abu Dhabi said its presence in Yemen was at the request of the internationally recognised Yemeni government and within the framework of the Saudi-led coalition, with the aim of supporting legitimacy and combating terrorism, while fully respecting Yemen’s sovereignty.

The UAE said its approach in Hadramaut and Al Mahrah had focused on de-escalation, protecting civilians and preserving security and stability, in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

It stressed that the situation required restraint, reliance on verified facts and close coordination to prevent escalation and support efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen.

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its counter-terrorism units would be withdrawn from Yemen, following the earlier withdrawal of military units in 2019.

Saudi Arabia earlier said its coalition forces had carried out airstrikes targeting what it described as an unauthorised weapons shipment at the Port of Mukalla that arrived from Fujairah, a port city on the UAE’s eastern coast.

