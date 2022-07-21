Saudi: Chinese books corner set up at King Fahd National Library

Riyadh: The Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Chen Weicheng on Wednesday inaugurated the Chinese books corner at the King Fahd National Library, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Chinese books corner was established to offer a window to China for Saudi citizens, provide reference books for students, beneficiaries, and graduates, and provide support for teaching Chinese in the Kingdom.

In his speech, the Chinese ambassador expressed his happiness at strengthening the historical bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and China and enhancing cultural exchange and transfer of cultures between the two countries, praising the cultural, knowledge, and scientific efforts provided by the King Fahd National Library.

For his part, the Secretary-General in charge Al-Zamil said that the opening of the Chinese book corner in the library is a “positive gesture” for more Saudi-Chinese cultural cooperation.

He added that the Chinese books received by the library are “of scientific value that benefits beneficiaries and researchers and help enrich the library with reference books.” He further noted that the library’s technical departments have finished cataloging and classifying books, and they are ready for researchers.

It is scheduled that the books will be presented in several batches. The first batch includes 2,000 books in Arabic, English and Chinese, covering economic, geographic and humanitarian fields, including the series of books by Chinese President Xi Jinping in both Arabic and English.

King Abdulaziz Library opened a branch at Peking University in Beijing, China to “expose the Chinese people to Saudi culture.” King Salman attended the opening ceremony of the branch in March 2017.

The library is housed in a six-story building located near the university’s main entrance on an area of 13,000 square meters.