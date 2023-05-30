Saudi citizen Kidnapped in Beirut released

Beirut: A Saudi Arabian citizen kidnapped in Beirut ln Saturday has been released, the Lebanese army has said.

“An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border,” the army said.

“A number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested,” it added.

تمكنت دورية من مديرية المخابرات من تحرير المخطوف السعودي مشاري المطيري بعد عملية نوعية على الحدود اللبنانية السوية، كما تم توقيف عدد من المتورطين في عملية الخطف.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/1gxyrcnqQ9 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) May 30, 2023

On Saturday, Lebanese caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a tweet that Lebanon will work “on liberating any citizens who are exposed to any harm on Lebanese soil”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“What happened affects Lebanon’s relationship with its brothers, and the perpetrators will be punished harshly,” he noted.

نتابع مع شعبة المعلومات بقوى الأمن الداخلي منذ الأمس قضية اختطاف مواطن سعودي في بيروت ونحن على تواصل بأدق التفاصيل مع سعادة السفير @bukhariwaleeed. دائما وبيد من حديد نعمل لتحرير أي مواطن يتعرض لأي أذى على أرض لبنان. ما حصل يمس بعلاقة لبنان مع أشقائه وسيكون عقاب الفاعلين قاسيا — Bassam Mawlawi (@MawlawiBassam) May 29, 2023

The Saudi man was kidnapped from a neighbourhood close to the airport road in Beirut, the al-Jadeed TV reported.

The man works for Saudi Airlines in Beirut and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of $400,000 for his release in a phone call from the southern suburbs of Beirut, local news outlet L’Orient Today reported.

The Saudi embassy in Lebanon announced in a statement that it had received a report from the family of a citizen that they lost contact with him at dawn on Sunday.

Staff members of the embassy were instructed not to go out to streets.