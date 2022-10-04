Saudi citizens jailed, fined for forging embassy documents

Riyadh: A gang of four citizens involved in forgery in Saudi embassies were handed a jail term by the Crimes Against Public Trust Prosecution, on October 2.

The offenders forged documents in one of the Saudi embassies in order to seize the property of others. They were arrested and produced in the court concerned and sentenced to 20 years in prison along with a penalty of SAR 400,000.

The court also ordered the convicts to return the seized properties to their owners, reported Saudi Gazette. The gathering of official documents by forging them is a major case leading to arrest, in addition to the fact that it requires strict criminal accountability.

