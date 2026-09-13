Saudi commander who led 1979 Makkah’s Grand Mosque siege dies

The siege began on November 20, 1979, and ended two weeks later when Saudi forces regained control.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Saudi man in white thobe and head covering sitting on decorated cushions.
Faleh bin Mohammed bin Manawir Al-Dhahiri, who led the Saudi operation during the 1979 Makkah Grand Mosque siege. Photo: X

Retired Saudi Major General Faleh bin Mohammed bin Manawir Al-Dhahiri, who commanded the operation to retake the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the 1979 siege, has died at the age of 86.

Al-Dhahiri died at a military hospital in Jeddah on Wednesday, September 9.

1979 Makkah Grand Mosque siege

On November 20, 1979, as worshippers completed Fajr prayers, Saudi preacher Juhayman al-Otaybi and hundreds of armed followers seized the Grand Mosque in Makkah and challenged the Saudi monarchy.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The group, which was reported to number up to 600 militants, included people from outside Saudi Arabia and identified itself as al-Ikhwan. Tens of thousands of worshippers were caught inside the sprawling mosque complex during the confrontation.

The standoff lasted until December 4, when Saudi forces restored control of the site. The fighting resulted in hundreds of deaths and had a lasting impact on Saudi Arabia and the wider Muslim world.

Smoke rises over Makkah during the 1979 Grand Mosque siege.
Smoke rises from the Grand Mosque during the 1979 Makkah siege. Photo: Wikipedia
Saudi soldiers enter a Grand Mosque corridor during the 1979 siege.
Saudi soldiers enter an underground corridor of the Grand Mosque during the 1979 siege. Photo: Wikipedia
Arrested gunmen from the 1979 Makkah Grand Mosque siege.
Arrested gunmen from Juhayman Al-Otaibi’s group after the 1979 Grand Mosque siege. Photo: AFP

Al-Dhahiri’s role

Al-Dhahiri was serving with the King Abdulaziz Armoured Brigade in Tabuk when the seizure took place. He was ordered to bring the brigade to Makkah and was subsequently given command of the military effort to retake the mosque.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He was wounded during the fighting. Al-Dhahiri later spoke publicly about the operation in a televised interview, using maps to describe the course of the military action.

Military career

Born in Makkah in 1939, Al-Dhahiri spent his childhood in Abha, where his father was serving as an army officer. He later entered the Saudi Armed Forces and undertook military training in the Kingdom.

His professional education included parachute, commando and infantry courses, as well as advanced command-and-staff training in the United States. He also obtained a master’s degree in military science.

Al-Dhahiri subsequently held a number of senior military appointments. He served as director of training for the Land Forces and commanded the Northwestern Region in Tabuk before becoming commander of King Abdulaziz Military College.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button