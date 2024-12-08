Saudi court again delays release of Keralite, family disappointed

Thiruvananthapuram: The family and friends of Abdul Rahim expressed deep disappointment on Sunday after the Riyadh Criminal Court in Saudi Arabia once again delayed its ruling on his release petition.

Rahim has been imprisoned for the past 18 years in connection with the death of a Saudi boy.

On Sunday, the court postponed its decision after accepting arguments opposing the public prosecution’s case.

The hearing was adjourned, and the date for the next hearing is expected to be announced soon, according to the Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee.

Notably, Rahim’s death sentence was commuted on July 2 after the deceased’s family agreed to accept compensation.

The committee had raised 15 million Saudi riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) through what is believed to be the largest crowdfunding effort in Kerala’s history.

The funds were transferred on May 23 to an account set up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On April 15, the committee formally informed the Saudi court that the compensation amount had been arranged.

The court, in turn, notified the family of the deceased, who agreed to accept the blood money and grant Rahim a pardon.

A cheque for 15 million Saudi riyals was handed over to the family’s advocate.

However, Rahim’s release has been delayed because the case concerning the public offence remains unresolved.

On November 17, a new judicial bench postponed the verdict for another two weeks, further prolonging the uncertainty.

Even after a release order is issued, it will require approval from the higher court and the governorate before Rahim can be a free man again.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has already arranged all necessary travel documents for Rahim’s return to India.

Abdul Rahim, an auto driver from Feroke, Kozhikode, travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2006 in search of better opportunities.

He was employed as a driver for Saudi national Abdulla Abdurahman Al Shahri and was also responsible for the care of his differently-abled son, Anas Al Shahri.

While driving one day, a device that helped the boy breathe accidentally fell inside the car, causing the boy to lose consciousness and die.

Despite it being an accident, Rahim was charged with murder and sentenced to death under Saudi law. This verdict was later revised after the boy’s family agreed to accept blood money. The Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee has vowed to continue its efforts to secure his release.