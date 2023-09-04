Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of Global Water Organization

The organization aims to collaborate with countries facing water-related challenges and those that prioritize such projects on their national agendas.

Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman announced on Monday, September 4, that the Kingdom is establishing a Global Water Organization to be based in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The organization aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organizations in securing global water sustainably.

It plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experiences.

Moreover, it will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.

By taking this initiative, the Kingdom confirms its commitment to confronting global challenges related to water supply, a press release said.

This initiative is consistent with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Over the years, the Kingdom has showcased notable achievements in water production, transportation, and distribution, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions.

