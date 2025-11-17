Saudi Crown Prince departs for US on official visit

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed the Kingdom on Monday, 17 November, for a three-day official working visit to the United States, the Royal Court announced.

The visit comes in accordance with the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in response to an invitation extended to the Crown Prince by US President Donald Trump, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing a statement from the Royal Court.

During the visit, the Crown Prince is scheduled to hold talks with President Trump aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across political, economic and defence sectors. Discussions on regional and international developments of mutual concern are also expected to feature prominently.

According to Reuters, the visit is likely to see the signing of several major agreements, including a high-profile deal for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets — among the world’s most advanced combat aircraft. Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also expected to receive an elaborate official reception in Washington.

Speaking on Friday, November 14, ahead of the meeting, President Trump said, “It’s more than just a meeting, we are honouring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince.”

This marks Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s second visit to Washington, following his 2018 trip during Trump’s first term in office.

Trump himself visited Riyadh in May 2025, a landmark visit during which investment deals worth USD 600 billion were concluded across multiple sectors.