Saudi Crown Prince launches masterplan to develop ‘Soudah Peaks’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman announced on Monday, September 25, launched the master plan to develop a project called ‘Soudah Peaks’, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project aims to develop a luxury mountain destination located 3,015 meters above sea level on Saudi Arabia’s highest peak.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2027, the second in 2030, and the third by 2030.

Soudah Peaks plans to provide luxury year-round hospitality services to over two million visitors by 2033.

The master plan is being developed to showcase the region’s cultural and landscape heritage, incorporating traditional and architectural styles.

The destination will feature six distinct development zones.

Tahlal

Sahab

Sabrah

Jareen

Rijal

Red Rock

The development will feature a variety of world-class facilities such as hotels, luxury resorts, residential chalets, villas, premium mansion sites, entertainment, commercial attractions, sports, adventure, wellness, and culture.

It plans to construct Soudah Peaks with 2,700 hospitality keys, 1,336 residential units, and 80,000 square meters of commercial space by 2033.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Soudah Development Company quoted Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying, that “Soudah Peaks will reflect the new face of luxury mountain tourism by providing an unprecedented living experience.”

He added, “It will contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, developing the tourism and entertainment sector, and supporting economic growth by contributing to increasing the cumulative gross domestic product by more than 29 billion Saudi riyals and providing thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.”

On February 24, 2021, the Saudi Crown Prince announced the launch of Soudah Development Company, with investments worth 11 billion Saudi riyals, in line with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.