Marriott International to open two luxury hotels in NEOM’s mountains

The American hospitality giant Marriott International is all set to open two luxury properties in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia, Trojena, NEOM’s mountain tourism destination.

Trojena will see the opening of the first two hotels from the “W” and “JW Marriott” chain of hotels in the Kingdom.

On Monday, September 25, Marriott International and NEOM have announced the signing of an agreement.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, NEOM wrote, “We are proud to announce that @MarriottIntl has signed an agreement with NEOM to open two luxury properties in @NEOMTrojena, NEOM’s mountain destination.”

W Hotel in Trojena

The W Hotel in Trojena will feature 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, with views of the mountains and a freshwater lake.

The hotel will also have signature brand spaces such as a Living Room, WET Deck, W Lounge, AWAY Spa, and FIT fitness center.

W Hotel at Trojena will also feature four dining destinations and ample retail space.

It will be located at the region’s Lake Village which, also includes a 2.8-kilometre-long architectural lake.

The Lake Village will also house a wide range of retail and dining offerings, fresh food and shopping markets, and entertainment areas.

JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena

JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena will be situated in The Bow, which is expected to be a futuristic water world combining nature with technology to make for a unique living environment.

The substructure, situated within the Lake, will withstand water pressure and weight, while adaptable spaces, including an atrium, will accommodate multi-season use, the company said.

The hotel will feature 500 luxury rooms and suites, and entertainment and recreational offerings such as a ballroom, meeting spaces, five dining venues, a fitness club, a kids club, swimming pools, and a spa.

“The JW Marriott will be paramount in positioning Trojena as a class-leading venue for major global conferences and exhibitions, as well as high-profile events, while W Hotels will transform the way visitors of our mountain destination enjoy entertainment, culture, and culinary experiences,” Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Development said in a statement.

“We are excited to work with NEOM to develop these two exciting properties in one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, of Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International.