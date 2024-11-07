Saudi Crown Prince receives world’s first robotic heart transplant team

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Saudi medical team that successfully performed the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday, November 6.

The transplant was performed at Riyadh’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in September this year on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage heart failure.

The transplant procedure, led by renowned Saudi cardiac surgeon Dr Feras Khaliel, took 2.5 hours after weeks of meticulous preparation.

Watch here the video of world’s first robotic heart transplant in Riyadh

#التخصصي ينجح في إجراء أول عملية زراعة قلب كاملة بالروبوت على مستوى العالم pic.twitter.com/3g2IV51HWe — مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث (@KFSHRC) September 12, 2024

During the reception, the Crown Prince congratulated Saudi medical team and KFSHRC leaders on historic achievement, praising their innovation and contribution to global health enhancement.

The medical team expressed pride and honor in meeting the Crown Prince, thanking him for his support and highlighting it as an incentive for further medical success.

Dr Feras Khaliel noted that this honour inspires them to continue their commitment to serving humanity and the nation.