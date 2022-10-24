Saudi Crown Prince to miss Arab summit in Algeria on doctor’s advice

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will not attend an Arab Summit in Algeria on November 1 and 2 in compliance with doctors’ recommendations to avoid travel.

The royal court said in a statement, on Sunday, that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had delegated Mohammed bin Salman, to attend the summit, but doctors’ advised him not to travel.

The doctors warned the Crown Prince of the danger of travelling for a long distance without stopping; to avoid middle ear barotrauma.

Accordingly, the Crown Prince was unable to travel back and forth to Algeria within one day to attend the summit.

#الديوان_الملكي: خادم الحرمين الشريفين وجه بإنابة سمو #ولي_العهد برئاسة وفد المملكة للقمة العربية في الجزائر إلا أن الفريق الطبي في العيادات الملكية أوصى بتجنب سموه السفر بالطائرة لمسافات طويلة دون توقف، وقد وجه ـ حفظه الله ـ بإنابة سمو وزير الخارجية.https://t.co/BXiJtEIpes#واس pic.twitter.com/pYPpMpmedN — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 23, 2022

Saudi King Salman has delegated Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to attend the Arab summit and affirmed Riyadh’s support for everything that would make the summit a success.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit meeting, in compliance with the advice and recommendations of doctors to avoid travel.

37-year-old Mohammed bin Salman also apologized to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune; for not being able to attend the summit.

The statement said that Tebboune “expressed his understanding of this situation, and regretted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unable to attend, wishing him good health and wellness, and expressing to him that the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will remain with us in all circumstances.”

Algeria is preparing to host the Arab summit scheduled on November 1 and 2, 2022, which will be held at the level of leaders, at a time when the region is witnessing many security, political and economic challenges.

The leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council, and the leaders of Arab countries, had earlier received official invitations to attend the Arab summit.

It is worth noting that the last summit was held at the level of leaders in Tunisia in 2019. This summit was scheduled to be held in March 2022 but was postponed due to the circumstances of the pandemic.