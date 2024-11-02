Saudi Arabia denies claims of rising deaths due to work conditions

Saudi Arabia has denied media reports alleging an increase in worker deaths owing to poor work conditions in the Kingdom.

This comes after ITV’s latest documentary, “Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia, which examines the dangerous conditions many have faced,” revealed that over 21,000 foreign workers from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal have lost their lives in eight years since the launch of Mohammed bin Salman’s ‘Saudi Vision 2030 project’.

The documentary explores alleged illegal practices and violations in construction projects, despite the pretense of constructing some of the world’s most expensive buildings.

In a statement on Friday, November 1, Saudi National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) confirmed that, “The information and data circulated in this regard are not true, and are not based on any reliable sources.”

It pointed out that, “The death rate due to work conditions in the Kingdom does not exceed 1.12 per 100,000 workers, which is among the lowest rates in the world for deaths due to work conditions.”

The statement added that the international labour organization (ILO) praised Saudi Arabia for its significant progress in improving occupational safety and health, reducing work accidents and injuries at the national level.

The Saudi council has emphasized the importance of worker safety and health in all systems and regulations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The council emphasised the importance of the “National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health Initiative,” which has been a key component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 since 2017. This project focusses on updating and improving the Kingdom’s safety regulations, legislation, and workplace standards to protect all employees.

The council encourages media and the public to rely on trustworthy sources for accurate information.