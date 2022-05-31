Saudi employers warned against allowing staff to work for ‘personal benefit’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has warned that employers who allow employees to work for others or for workers’ own personal benefit, will face imprisonment and fines.

According to the Saudi Public Security, offenders shall be punished with imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals (SR) will be imposed for breaking the rules. This is in addition to imposing a recruitment ban for a period of up to five years.

Under Article 39 of Saudi Labor Law No. 219, an employer must not allow his employee to work for others, and a worker must not work for other employers. Likewise, the employer should not employ workers employed by others. The employer must also ensure that his employee is not acting in his own interest.

The Public Security called on the public to inform the authorities in the event of any violations of the rules of residence, work, and border security through the number 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh and through 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.