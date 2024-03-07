Saudi executes five Pakistanis for murder of Bangladeshi guard

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 people.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 2:18 pm IST
Saudi Arabia executes five Pakistanis for murder
Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have executed five Pakistani expatriates who were convicted of raiding a company and killing a guard in the city of Makkah.

The executed were identified as— Arshad Ali Deebar, Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Majeed, Haji Nooruddin, and Abdul Ghaffar Mohammad Soma.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that the convicts conducted a robbery at a private sector firm, tied up two guards, assaulted them, and killed Anis Mian, a Bangladeshi-origin watchman.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia executes seven men on terrorism charges

As reported by Arabic daily RT, following investigations, the individuals were found guilty and sentenced to death by a competent court.

The verdict was confirmed by appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order approved it and execution was carried out on Tuesday, March 5.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 people.

Saudi Arabia has carried out more than a thousand executions since King Salman bin Abdulaziz came to power in 2015, according to a joint report by Reprieve, an anti-death penalty non-governmental organization based in Britain, and the European-Saudi in 2023.

Saudi authorities defend the death penalty despite international condemnation, claiming it is necessary for public order and justified under Sharia law.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 2:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button