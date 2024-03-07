Saudi executes five Pakistanis for murder of Bangladeshi guard

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have executed five Pakistani expatriates who were convicted of raiding a company and killing a guard in the city of Makkah.

The executed were identified as— Arshad Ali Deebar, Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Majeed, Haji Nooruddin, and Abdul Ghaffar Mohammad Soma.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that the convicts conducted a robbery at a private sector firm, tied up two guards, assaulted them, and killed Anis Mian, a Bangladeshi-origin watchman.

As reported by Arabic daily RT, following investigations, the individuals were found guilty and sentenced to death by a competent court.

The verdict was confirmed by appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order approved it and execution was carried out on Tuesday, March 5.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 people.

Saudi Arabia has carried out more than a thousand executions since King Salman bin Abdulaziz came to power in 2015, according to a joint report by Reprieve, an anti-death penalty non-governmental organization based in Britain, and the European-Saudi in 2023.

Saudi authorities defend the death penalty despite international condemnation, claiming it is necessary for public order and justified under Sharia law.