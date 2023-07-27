Saudi fighter jet crashes during training, killing crew

Riyadh: An F-15SA fighter jet of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed during a training session, killing the crew on board, state media reported.

Turki Al-Malki, the spokesman of the Saudi Defence Ministry, said that the crash happened on Wednesday near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, around 800 km southwest of the capital Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Malki said that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

وزارة الدفاع: سقوط طائرة مقاتلة من نوع (ف-15 اس ايه) أثناء مهمة تدريبية بمحافظة خميس مشيط واستشهاد طاقمها الجوي.https://t.co/0rZFSdD4ms#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/oPfczqmhrd — واس العام (@SPAregions) July 26, 2023

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia has not revealed the exact number of those killed in the crash.

