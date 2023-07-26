Saudi Cabinet reiterates condemnation of Quran desecration in Sweden, Denmark

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, July 25, reiterated the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the repeated acts of the desecration of copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Cabinet described these actions as “disgraceful acts, a flagrant violation of all regulations and customs, and a violation of international efforts to spread tolerance, moderation and rejection of hatred.”

Also Read Extremists desecrate Quran again in Denmark’s Copenhagen

This condemnation comes amid international outrage over the burning of copies of the holy Quran in front of embassies of Muslim-majority countries and mosques in Sweden and Denmark.

#مجلس_الوزراء يجدد إدانة المملكة الشديدة لتكرار حوادث التعدي على المقدسات الإسلامية في السويد والدنمارك، ويصفها بأنها انتهاك صارخ للقوانين والأعراف كافة وتتناقض بشكل مباشر مع الجهود الدولية الساعية لنشر قيم التسامح والاعتدال.#واس — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) July 25, 2023

On Wednesday, July 26, a group known as the “Danish Patriots” burned copies of the holy Quran outside the Pakistan embassy in Copenhagen.

On Tuesday, July 25, the group burned copies of holy book in front of Egypt and Turkey embassies in Copenhagen.

On Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24, the group burned the holy book of Muslims in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

Also Read Iraqi man desecrates Quran again in Sweden

In Sweden, there has been a rise in incidents of desecration of the Quran. On Wednesday, June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Moreover, on Thursday, July 20 he kicked and tore up another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

Denmark and Sweden have repeatedly said they deplore the actions but cannot stop the protesters.