Saudi Governor receives torch of 2024 Saudi Games in promotional tour

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Governor, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received the torch of the third edition of the Saudi Games 2024 at his office on Sunday as part of its promotional tour for the largest national sports event in the country.

Prince Saud praised the support provided by the wise leadership to the sports sector and athletes in the Kingdom, emphasizing that the Saudi Games reflect the significant progress that Saudi sports have achieved, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He expressed his best wishes to all participants in this year’s competitions to achieve their ambitions and aspirations.

The torch was handed to the governor of the Eastern Region by athlete Mohammed Al-Mukhalis, who won the gold medal at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship 2021 in the United States.

He is also a coach and player for Al-Qadisiyah Jiu-Jitsu Club and won a gold medal at the IBJJF World Championship 2022 in Dallas as well as Championship 2023 in Las Vegas.

At the occasion, several athletes took turns carrying the torch, including the Vice President of the Saudi Rowing Federation Shereen Abulhassan, a member of the Women and Youth Development Committee at the Asian Youth Federation.

The torch tour began in the Eastern Region at the Corniche Square in Khobar in a festive atmosphere. The torch was carried by weightlifter Mohammed Al-Halio, who won the bronze medal in the snatch for the 73 kilograms weight category at the World Championships under 17 in Peru.

He then handed it over to Lina Qari, who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Championship.

The journey continued to one of the most prominent tourist and entertainment landmarks in the Eastern Region, where the torch was carried to Candle Square.

There, it was carried by Mohammed Al-Ali, who won the gold medal at the 2024 Arab Championship for Athletes with Disabilities and the silver medal at the West Asian Para Games in badminton.

He handed the torch to weightlifter Mohammed Al-Ajjan, who won three silver medals at the World Championships under 17 in Peru in 2024 and three gold and two silver medals at the 2023 Arab Championships in Egypt in snatch, clean and jerk.

This year’s torch tour aims to visit the top cultural, historical, and tourist landmarks, covering 56 famous sites across the Kingdom.

It is accompanied by several champions and influencers who have made significant contributions and achievements, with local communities celebrating the largest national sports event in the Kingdom.