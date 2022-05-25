Saudi govt warns against possible contamination of Jif peanut butter

Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has warned against peanut butter products of the JIF brand, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The authority warned against batch numbers starting from 1274425 to batch number 2140425, due to the possibility of contamination with salmonella bacteria.

تحية طيبة، شكرًا لاهتمامك.

نفيدكم بأن الهيئة اتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة لإيقاف عملية استيراد المنتج، وتعمل حاليًا على التحقق من عدم تواجده في الأسواق المحلية. — هيئة الغذاء والدواء (@Saudi_FDA) May 22, 2022

SFDA confirmed that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the local markets are free of the products that the batch numbers warned of.

It also recommends consumers avoid these products in the specified batch numbers and dispose of what they have, in order to preserve their health, assuring that it is following up on developments in this regard.

SFDA also indicated that food contaminated with salmonella bacteria causes symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea in most cases.

#SFDA warns against Jif peanut butter products due to the possibility of contamination with salmonella bacteria and recommends consumers to avoid consuming specific batch numbers.https://t.co/F3OB0emdm6 pic.twitter.com/4SvO4oAGVx — Saudi Food & Drug Authority (@Saudi_fda_en) May 24, 2022

On May 23, the maker of Jif issued a recall for certain varieties of its peanut butter in connection with a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 14 people in a dozen states.

As per media reports, 14 potentially connected illnesses have been reported, along with two hospitalizations and zero deaths. The peanut butter included in the recall was distributed nationwide, and cases have been reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The J.M. Smucker Co. said it is cooperating with federal investigators to determine the appropriate next steps and will reimburse any customer who purchased the recalled product.

“We apologize for the concern this will create. Please know our number one priority is to deliver safe, quality products to our consumers. When there is any potential issue we act swiftly, as we have in this instance,” the company said.