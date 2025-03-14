Saudi Grand Mufti warns against filming, posting prayers online in Ramzan

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh has urged imams and preachers to be sincere and avoid hypocrisy, warning against filming and sharing prayers inside mosques on social media platforms during Ramzan.

He cautioned that such acts may compromise sincerity in worship

His remarks came in response to a question regarding the recent decision by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance to prohibit the filming and sharing of Ramzan prayers and lectures online.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Sheikh supported the decision, describing the matter as a “serious issue” even before the ministry’s intervention. He emphasized that the ban aims to prevent potential violations and maintain the sanctity of worship.

“There are two conditions for any work to be accepted by God: sincerity and adherence to the teachings of the Qur’an and the Prophet’s Sunnah,” Al Sheikh said.

Quoting Islamic traditions, the Grand Mufti warned of “minor polytheism”—a term used by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to describe acts of ostentation in worship. He cited a saying of the Prophet:

“The thing I fear most for you is minor polytheism… It is hypocrisy.”

Al-Sheikh stressed the importance of self-examination in acts of worship, warning against insincerity and ostentation.

Citing prophetic traditions, he urged Muslims to reflect on their intentions, especially during the holy month, as deeds done without seeking God’s pleasure hold no value in the hereafter.