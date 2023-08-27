Saudi Haj minister’s 5-day visit to Pakistan, Bangladesh concludes

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah concluded his five days official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh, during which he met the presidents and top government officials of the countries, on Saturday, August 26.

The motive behind the official trip was to strengthen ties between countries and discuss ways to cooperate and address challenges in order to improve the experience of Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The countries also signed agreements with the civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia. During his visit, he also raised awareness about the mega projects spearheaded by the Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify and grow the kingdom’s economy while leading global development.

HE Minister of Hajj and Umrah @tfrabiah meets with HE Minister of Religious Affairs Faridul Haq Khan, to discuss the services provided to Umrah performers coming from Bangladesh.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/XGIlO9gObg — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) August 23, 2023

Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, said that the initiative attested to Saudi Arabia’s long history of supporting Islam and Muslims worldwide, as well as to the nation’s unwavering dedication, pride, and religious obligation to serve pilgrims, and tourists visiting the Kingdom.

The Saudi government’s flagship initiative Nusuk also held its first roadshows in Karachi and Dhaka to promote the integrated digital platform for Pakistani and Bangladeshi people planning to visit the Kingdom for spiritual and tourism purposes.

What is Nusuk used for?

Nusuk is an official application of Saudi Arabia where you can request all the necessary permissions to perform Haj or Umrah. With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organise their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights.