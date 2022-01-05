Saudi Hajj ministry mandates a 10-day gap between two Umrahs

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has mandated a 10-day delay between issuing two Umrah permits to pilgrims of all ages.

A pilgrim who has earned an Umrah permit may schedule an appointment for a second Umrah using the Eatmarna or Tawakkalna apps at the end of the necessary 10-day period following the completion of the first Umrah.

This clarification was provided by the ministry on its Twitter account in response to a question from a worshipper on the subject.

The ministry attributed this restriction to the recent re-imposition of COVID-19 health precautionary measures and preventive protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance at the two Holy Mosques, in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, particularly the new mutated Omicron variant.

It is worth noting that the ministry previously enforced a 15-day interval between the conduct of two Umrah pilgrimages, but eventually cancelled it in October 2021.

Following a decree from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Saudi authorities removed all COVID-19-related restrictions and began permitting full-capacity Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques, as well as visits to Al-Rawda Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque, on October 17.

Domestic and foreign pilgrims and worshippers aged 12 and up who have an immune health status on their Tawakkalna application after finishing COVID-19 vaccinations will be permitted to do Umrah and pray at the Grand Mosque.