Saudi health ministry worker dies serving Haj pilgrims

Makkah: An employee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has died while performing his assigned role in serving Haj pilgrims in Mina.

In a statement on Friday, June 24, Saudi MoH Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel announced the death of Abdullah bin Abdul Karim Al Harithi, supervisor of health centres in the Jamarat sector.

“The deceased embarked on a long journey of giving in which he was devoted to his message and during which he made a great impact on the lives of many.”

He added, “Sincere condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones, and to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Harithi had been participating in the Haj seasons for many years, as he was part of the MoH team that was deployed in the holy sites to provide health care to millions of pilgrims, especially the elderly.

Social media users expressed their sadness over Al-Harithi’s death, saying that he was an example of virtuous morals, dedication, and sincerity in work.