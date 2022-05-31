Saudi: Homosexuals to be punished with 5 yrs in jail, SAR 3M fine

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s legal expert has warned that homosexuality in all its forms is criminalised by law and forbidden in Islam and can lead to imprisonment and fines.

The lawyer Ziad Shaalan during a TV interview on Rotana Khaleejia said that homosexuality is punishable by five years imprisonment and/or a fine of 3 million Saudi Riyals.

Shaalan stressed that Saudi law does not tolerate such crimes at all, in addition to the fact that Saudi customs and traditions reject such acts, and that all state systems are based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

المحامي زياد الشعلان: الشذوذ بكل أشكاله مُجرم نظاماً ومحرم شرعاً في المملكة، وعقوبته تصل إلى 5 سنوات وغرامة 3 ملايين ريال #برنامج_ياهلا #روتانا_خليجية pic.twitter.com/VXIn7E6lHG — برنامج ياهلا (@YaHalaShow) May 27, 2022

In turn, family counsellor Najwa Al-Thaqafi said, “We cannot say that homosexuality has become a phenomenon in our societies; But there are deviant behaviours that exist.”

She considered that building values ​​are the most important way to protect our children from calls for homosexuality, especially since family control is useless.

She added that the role of education, unfortunately, is not effective in addressing the ideas of homosexuality. Because some teachers are afraid to discuss these topics with students.