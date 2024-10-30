Saudi hosts 1st high-level ‘global alliance’ meeting to push for Palestinian state

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) hosted in Riyadh the first meeting of a ‘global alliance’ to push for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, October 30, in Riyadh.

In the opening speech, the Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasised the urgent need for international intervention to end the violence and Israeli violations in Palestine and Lebanon, which threaten a two-state solution and instability, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the end of impunity through accountability mechanisms.

Photo: SPA

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees’s (UNRWA’s) vital role in providing humanitarian aid amid the challenges facing Palestinian territories.

Prince Faisal urged for increased international efforts to maintain the two-state solution and restore regional stability, reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving peace through practical steps.

The coalition, which holds meetings over two days, includes diplomats and envoys from 90 countries and organizations, to present a specific timetable for establishing the Palestinian state and two-state solution for Middle East peace.

Photo: SPA

Saudi Arabia initiated a global coalition in September to advocate for a two-state resolution to the decade-long conflict.

Israel continues its devastating war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, despite the UN Security Council’s call for an immediate cease-fire.

Since October 7, nearly 43,100 people, primarily women and children, have been killed and over 101,500 others have been injured.