Saudi: Iraqi conjoined twins successfully separated in 11-hr surgery

Riyadh: A team of doctors in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday successfully separated Iraqi conjoined twins in an 11-hour surgery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Iraqi twins— Ali and Omer, had been joined from the lower chest and abdomen, and shared the liver, bile ducts and intestines.

The surgery was conducted on Thursday morning in six stages, in which 27 specialists, nurses and technicians participated in King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for children in Riyadh.

تم بفضل الله نجاح عملية فصل #التوأم_السيامي_العراقي عمر وعلي ويتم الآن نقلهم لوحدة العناية المركزة للأطفال بمستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بالرياض بالشؤون الصحية @NGHAnews بوزارة الحرس الوطني. pic.twitter.com/2i4994j4yw — MNGHA (@NGHAnews) January 12, 2023

“This operation comes in implementation of the generous directives of the Saudi leadership,” said Dr Al Rabeeah, an adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the centre.

#فيديو_واس | الدكتور الربيعة لـ "#واس": هذا الإنجاز الطبي يترجم الشعور الإنساني النبيل للقيادة الحكيمة، وحرصها على تقديم الخير للإنسان أينما كان.#واس_عام https://t.co/591lLnWWuG pic.twitter.com/bJ1En1dxnG — واس العام (@SPAregions) January 12, 2023

شعبٌ بإنسانية عظيمة

لا أنسى تضامن الشعب السعودي وتواصله وتقديم خدماته بشتى الطرق .#التوأم_السيامي_العراقي pic.twitter.com/zTMlQYooGG — مبارك العصيمي (@mualosaimi) January 13, 2023

Parents of Omar and Ali expressed their appreciation and gratitude to King Salman and the Crown Prince, as well as the medical and surgical team involved in the surgery.

The separation procedure had been planned since the twins’ arrival in Saudi Arabia in September 2022. Their age was not disclosed.

This surgery is the fifth case of separating conjoined twins from Iraq, and it is the 54th case within the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins since 1990, and the program has studied and evaluated 127 cases from 23 countries.