Saudi issues advisory on visiting, praying at Rawda in Madinah

The Ministry listed out the etiquette while visiting and praying in the Rawda.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2023 8:12 pm IST
Saudi Arabia issues advisory on visiting, praying at Rawda in Madinah
Rawda Sharif in Madinah

Riyadh: As the Haj season comes to an end, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued an advisory for those visiting the Rawda in Madinah.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Ministry listed out the etiquette while visiting and praying in the Rawda.

Etiquette of visiting and praying in the honourable Rawda

  • Stay calm and maintain tranquility
  • Make sure to lower your voice when praying or supplicating
  • Do not preoccupy yourself with photography
  • Do not bring food and drinks

This advice comes at a time when the Kingdom has gained recognition from around the world for managing the Haj season with full commitment and dedication.

The Haj season ended last month with more than 1.8 million pilgrims performing Haj. The annual haj has returned to full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

